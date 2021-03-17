Classics on sale as works of Picasso, Miro, Banksy to go under the hammer

Famous artists including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Rene Magritte and Banksy are set to go under the hammer on March 23 at Christie's 20th Century Art sale in London.
Art legend Picasso's "Femme nue couchée au collier", which has a price estimate of 9 million pounds - 15 million pounds ($12.50 million - $21 million) will also go to auction.
The paintings also include self-portrait by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Amedeo Modigliani's "Portrait du photographe Dilewski" and Andy Warhol's "Three Self-Portraits".
Keith Gill, co-head of the 20th Century Evening Sale, told news agency Reuters that the auction is "all about 20th-century art", but some work from this century have also been taken.
"The works in the sale are predominantly fresh to market which is what our clients want," he said.
Some of the best artworks presented will also include Rene Magritte's "Le mois des vendanges", estimated 10 million - 15 million pounds (approx $14 million- $21 million).
When the co-head of the event was asked the effect of Brexit on sales, Gill said sales "are going from strength to strength".