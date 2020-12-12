Ciao Paolo: Thousands of Italians attend funeral of 1982 World Cup hero Rossi in Vicenza

'Lost a brother'

"I have not only lost a team mate, but also a friend and a brother," said Cabrini, who provided the cross for Rossi to score the opening goal against Brazil.

"Together we fought, we won and we sometimes lost, always picking ourselves up even in the face of disappointment. We were part of a group, that group, our group. I didn't think he would leave so soon."

(Photograph:Reuters)