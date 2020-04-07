Chinese streets resuscitate back to life after months of lockdown

Get WION News app for latest news
While the world continues to struggle from the coronavirus pandemic, life is returning to normal in China after being under lockdown for nearly two months in the wake of an unprecedented outbreak.
Let's take a look!
Anhui province's Huangshan mountain park packed by visitors and exceeding the visitor limit of 20,000 on April 4.
(Photograph:Twitter)
People are seen flocking to subway stations in China after travel restrictions were lifted in the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chinese people have started going to shopping complexes to buy groceries and purchase clothes soon after they opened.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A majority of people have started going to work as several sectors of the country have started functioning properly after the lockdown was lifted.