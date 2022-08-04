China to display military might near Taiwan: How deadly is the J20 fighter?

The PLA will reportedly enter within 12 nautical miles of Taiwan which is just a few miles away from the island nation.
As China prepares to conduct military drills near Taiwan, the country's state-run Global Times reported that the Chinese military would be using its heavy arsenal including J-20 stealth fighter jets and DF-17 hypersonic missiles.
The PLA will reportedly enter within 12 nautical miles of Taiwan which is just a few miles away from the island nation. The military will also conduct "joint blockade", sea assault and land attack and air combat drills.
China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan were due to kick off Thursday, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(Photograph:AFP)
The exercises, set to begin at 12 pm (0400 GMT), will involve "training activities including live-fire drills", according to an announcement in state media. They will take place in multiple zones encircling Taiwan -- at some points within just 20 kilometres (12 miles) of the island's shore -- and will conclude at midday on Sunday.
Global Times said that the exercises would be "unprecedented" and that missiles would fly over Taiwan for the first time. Drills taking place since last Tuesday have set the stage for the exercises, with the official Xinhua news agency reporting they had simulated a "joint blockade" of Taiwan.
On Wednesday as Pelosi visited Taiwan, China sent 27 warplanes into Taipei's air defence zone as tensions mounted in the region.
Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau has issued warnings to ships to avoid the areas being used for the Chinese drills.
Taiwan's defence ministry said its forces on Wednesday night fired a flare to warn away a drone flying over the island of Kinmen, which lies just 10 km from the Chinese mainland city of Xiamen.The statement did not say what kind of drone it was or where it came from.
(Photograph:AFP)
Taiwan's 23 million people have long lived with the possibility of an invasion, but that threat has intensified under President Xi Jinping, China's most assertive ruler in a generation.
Just 130 km wide at its narrowest point, the Taiwan Strait is a major international shipping channel and all that lies between democratic Taiwan and its giant authoritarian neighbour.
It is now a flashpoint between the United States, Taiwan and a Chinese leadership keen to project strength ahead of a crucial ruling party meeting this autumn at which Xi is expected to be given an unprecedented third term.
(Photograph:AFP)
NATO calls the J-20 aircraft "Black Eagle", reports say the front portion resembles the F-22 Raptor and the rear section Sukhoi T-50. A Russian company has denied reports that it has given stealth technology to Chengdu J-20 fighter aircraft.
China's fighter jet has PL-12C/D and PL-21 air to air missiles (AAM) including PL-10 short-range AAM.
China has begun deploying its Xianglong high altitude reconnaissance UAV in airfields in western China and to Hainan island.
The country displayed its confidence as it unveiled the rocket-powered, high-speed Wuzhen-8 and the Gongji11 stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle during the 70th-anniversary parade.
(Photograph:AFP)
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force had earlier announced that its Military Development Vanguard Air Group now had the J-20 fighter.
According to China's Global Times quoting Forbes, China had only 40 stealth fighter jets until last year but the US had 500 stealth planes.
China is now vying to catch up with the big powers as it joins the race to produce more fighters. It is still unknown how many warplanes the Communist country still possesses or its production capacity limit at the moment.
A test flight of China's new stealth fighter jet on January 11 overshadowed a US bid to shore up uneasy military relations, underscoring a growing rivalry between the two powers.
(Photograph:AFP)
China recently upgraded the J-20 stealth fighter's engine replacing it with a homegrown product. Chinese engineers have upgraded the Russian AL-31F engine with domestically built WS-10C engine.
J-20's current weaponry includes two Within Visual Range (WVR) PL-10 missiles and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) PL-15 missiles. Chinese aviation experts have included twin-seat version of the J-20 aircraft.
In a tactical move to give the J-20 an edge, Chinese aviation experts are experimenting with a second crew member giving the co-pilot offensive responsibilities.
The J-20 aircraft now has new Thrust-Vector Controls (TVC) allowing pilots to perform manoeuvres at high angles during attacks.
(Photograph:AFP)
China had unleashed Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, the Nanning amid tensions in South China with the United States last year.
China's Global Times daily said, "Four-day-long realistic-combat training exercise in the waters in the South China Sea" was conducted by the PLA.
The Chinese navy put the Chaganhu and Qilianshan, an amphibious dock landing ship as part of the exercise alongside the Nanning.
Report say China's new warship has been commissioned into the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy.
(Photo Courtesy: China military/Global Times)
(Photograph:Others)
China has been developing anti-ship missiles for years, including ones capable of taking out aircraft carriers.
In November satellite pictures showed what appeared to be full-scale outlines of American warships including an aircraft carrier, satellite imagery showed, possible targets to practise striking some of the most potent US weapons deployed in the Pacific.
The US Navy's carrier battle groups - centered around massive aircraft carriers -- are among the most powerful weapons in the American arsenal.
(Photograph:AFP)