China to display military might near Taiwan: How deadly is the J20 fighter?

Chinese drills to take place near Taiwan

The exercises, set to begin at 12 pm (0400 GMT), will involve "training activities including live-fire drills", according to an announcement in state media. They will take place in multiple zones encircling Taiwan -- at some points within just 20 kilometres (12 miles) of the island's shore -- and will conclude at midday on Sunday.

Global Times said that the exercises would be "unprecedented" and that missiles would fly over Taiwan for the first time. Drills taking place since last Tuesday have set the stage for the exercises, with the official Xinhua news agency reporting they had simulated a "joint blockade" of Taiwan.

On Wednesday as Pelosi visited Taiwan, China sent 27 warplanes into Taipei's air defence zone as tensions mounted in the region.

Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau has issued warnings to ships to avoid the areas being used for the Chinese drills.

Taiwan's defence ministry said its forces on Wednesday night fired a flare to warn away a drone flying over the island of Kinmen, which lies just 10 km from the Chinese mainland city of Xiamen.The statement did not say what kind of drone it was or where it came from.

(Photograph:AFP)