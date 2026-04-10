/Chernobyl to Griselda: 7 shows based on true-events

From Griselda to Chernobyl to Narcos, here are a few of the shows based on true stories you shouldn't miss watching.
High-rated shows based on true events include gripping dramas, including Chernobyl and When They See Us, among others. The shows often provide a mix of factual events and dramatized scenes to provide a deeper understanding of the events and people involved.
The Chernobyl show is set in April 1986, in the city of Chernobyl in the Soviet Union, which suffers one of the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind. Consequently, many heroes put their lives on the line to save Europe.
The Kennedys are all about Joseph Kennedy Sr, an ambitious businessman who fulfils his career aspirations through his children. Meanwhile, his sons, while also being manipulated by him, try to stand on their ground. The miniseries chronicles the lives of the political Kennedy family, including key triumphs and tragedies it has experienced.
Narcos follows the story of a DEA agent who is sent to Colombia to capture the Colombian kingpin of cocaine, Pablo Escobar. Pablo rises above and beyond all institutions of power as the bloody conflict ensues. The true story of Colombia's infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series.
The miniseries focuses on the two couples, who lead peaceful and happy lives in a small Texas town. However, an extramarital affair tragically alters the course of their lives. The series is based on the real-life case of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore.
The show follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who develops healthcare technology that puts millions of patients at risk and loses everything in the blink of an eye. It is based on the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the disgraced biotechnology company Theranos.
The show is based on a Delhi gang rape case; this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation into finding the men who perpetrated the crime.
The show follows the story of Harshad Mehta, who took the stock market to dizzying heights and had a catastrophic downfall.