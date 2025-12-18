LOGIN
Check out CSK’s updated squad after IPL 2026 auction: Batters, pacers, spinners and more

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 16:30 IST

MS Dhoni is set to feature in another iconic IPL season as Chennai Super Kings prepare for 2026. His leadership, calm presence, and experience continue to guide the team, making his return special for fans and players alike.

Batters
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Batters

Chennai Super Kings’ batting group for IPL 2026 is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with support from Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan. The mix offers solid starts and strong middle-order hitting.

Wicketkeepers
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

CSK’s wicketkeeping options include M.S. Dhoni and Sanju Samson. Dhoni’s calm presence and experience combine with Samson’s sharp keeping and attacking batting, giving the team flexibility and leadership behind the stumps throughout the season.

Spinners
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Spinners

CSK’s spin department includes Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Akeal Hosein. These bowlers add control in the middle overs and can slow down scoring, especially on tracks that assist turn and grip.

Pacers
4 / 5

Pacers

The CSK pace attack features Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh. This group brings variety with swing, pace, and death-over skills, suited for different pitch and match conditions.

All-rounders
5 / 5

All-rounders

The all-rounders give CSK balance in IPL 2026. Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan and Ramakrishna Ghosh provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team adjust combinations based on match needs.

