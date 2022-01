Unusually deep

The location of the new reef at the upper limit of the mesophotic zone has historically been very hard for scientists to study because it is too deep for traditional scuba diving and too shallow to use remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), according to NOAA.

However, divers have developed new technology, such as the use of air containing helium, which negates hallucinations caused by oxygen and nitrogen at depth and helps prevent the bends, or decompression sickness that make it easier to explore these deep regions for longer periods.

Combined with better underwater camera equipment, this new technology has made the mesophotic zone fully explorable for the first time, according to the statement

(Photograph:Agencies)