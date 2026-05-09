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Champions League | Defending champions PSG's road to final

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 09, 2026, 09:15 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 09:15 IST

PSG beat Bayern Munich in the semis, Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Chelsea in the Round of 16 and Monaco in the knockout phase to enter their second consecutive Champions League final.

PSG - Road to Champions League Final
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG - Road to Champions League Final

PSG, the defending champions, will once again be vying for the European supremacy title when they face off English Premier League giants Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary. Have a look at PSG's road to final in Champions League 2025/26

PSG in league stage
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG in league stage

In eight league stage games, PSG won four, lost two and drew two. The French giants scored 21 goals in league stage and conceded only 11 to advance to the knockout phase.

PSG beat Monaco in Knockout Phase
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG beat Monaco in Knockout Phase

PSG beat Monaco 5-4 in the knockout phase of Champions League 2025/26. PSG won first of the two legged fixtures 3-2 before drawing the second leg 2-2.

PSG beat Chelsea in Round of 16
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG beat Chelsea in Round of 16

PSG did not only beat but annihilated Chelsea in Round of 16 of Champions League 2025/26. They won leg 1 of 2 by 3-0 before routing Chelsea 5-2 in the second leg to win 8-2 on aggregate.

PSG beat Liverpool in quarter-final
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG beat Liverpool in quarter-final

In the quarter-finals PSG got better of another English team - Liverpool. The defending champs beat Premier League team 2-0 in each of the two legs to win 4-0 aggregate and advanced to the semis.

PSG beat Bayern Munich in semis
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

PSG beat Bayern Munich in semis

In the semis, PSG beat Bayern Munich to advance to their second consecutive Champions League final. The Ligue 1 team beat the German giants 6-5 on aggregate, 5-4 in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg.

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