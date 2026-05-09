/Champions League | Defending champions PSG's road to final

PSG beat Bayern Munich in the semis, Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Chelsea in the Round of 16 and Monaco in the knockout phase to enter their second consecutive Champions League final.
PSG, the defending champions, will once again be vying for the European supremacy title when they face off English Premier League giants Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary. Have a look at PSG's road to final in Champions League 2025/26
In eight league stage games, PSG won four, lost two and drew two. The French giants scored 21 goals in league stage and conceded only 11 to advance to the knockout phase.
PSG beat Monaco 5-4 in the knockout phase of Champions League 2025/26. PSG won first of the two legged fixtures 3-2 before drawing the second leg 2-2.
PSG did not only beat but annihilated Chelsea in Round of 16 of Champions League 2025/26. They won leg 1 of 2 by 3-0 before routing Chelsea 5-2 in the second leg to win 8-2 on aggregate.
In the quarter-finals PSG got better of another English team - Liverpool. The defending champs beat Premier League team 2-0 in each of the two legs to win 4-0 aggregate and advanced to the semis.
In the semis, PSG beat Bayern Munich to advance to their second consecutive Champions League final. The Ligue 1 team beat the German giants 6-5 on aggregate, 5-4 in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg.