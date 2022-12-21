Celebrating Mahira Khan and her classic performances on her birthday

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is widely loved by fans and audiences worldwide. With her simplicity, beauty and impactful performances the gorgeous actress has won hearts everytime she appears on the screen. On her birthday, we take a look at three of her most entertaining performances.

A romantic drama based on a novel by Umera Ahmed, Shehr-e-Zaat is an award-winning series that revolves around the life of a young affluent woman, Falak (Mahira Khan) who is blinded by her wealth, social status and beauty. An unforeseen turn of events causes Falak to deal with daily struggles and the harsh realities of life. Mahira slips into the role of Falak with surprising ease and owns every aspect of her character to the fullest. She depicts a complex character with simplicity.

Mahira Khan and Fawad’s Khan most loved series, Humsafar will always hold a special place in our hearts. The series sheds light on a beautiful love-story between Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Asher (Fawad Khan) who belong to different stratas of society. Love brings with it pain, grief, struggles, obstacles and tears but always wins in the end. Fawad and Mahira’s on-screen chemistry leaves us smitten and keeps us engaged throughout the series

Sadqay Tumhare written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin is a love story set in the 1980s. A story based on experiences from the writer’s life, the show narrates the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years. A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiancé Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is hesitant about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her. An intriguing story of love and fate, Mahira doesn’t fail to impress with her performance. Her impactful portrayal of Shanno is the essence of the show; she is honest, headstrong, and independant.



Mahira Khan was last seen in recently released cult classic film Maula Jatt, which grossed over $9.0 million worldwide!

