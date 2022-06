Celebrating fatherhood! Stars share heartfelt father's day wishes with heartfelt notes

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:46 PM(IST)

It's Father's Day, and this is the day we express all our love, and gratitude to the main man of our lives. The entire world is celebrating the day in their own way. Marking the special occasion, many celebrities shared some heartfelt post for their daddy's.

Gigi Hadid

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gigi Hadid wished her father Mohamed Hadid and her daughter Khai's father Zayn Malik on the special occasion.

Gigi shared a zoom snap of Zayn and her daughter Khai in which they can be seen doing colouring.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, ''Happy Father's day to my sweet baba, i love you.'' In the follow up snap, she wrote, ''& to Khai's baba.''

(Photograph:Twitter)