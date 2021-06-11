'Carrier killer': Why China's Rocket Force conducted DF-26 ballistic missile test at night

PLA Rocket Force

Amid tensions in the South China Sea with the United States, China's state-run Global Times said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force conducted a "series of exercises with the 'aircraft carrier killer' DF-26 ballistic missile at night".

China's mouthpiece quoting Chinese radio said that "a missile brigade affiliated with the PLA Rocket Force recently organised an exercise at midnight, featuring training courses like multi-wave mock fire strike and transferring and loading of missiles."

The move is considered significant in that it was conducted at night which could mean the PLA is well prepared to undertake a surprise attack.

(Photograph:AFP)