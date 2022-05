Cannes 2022: Five new talents to watch at film festival this year

Updated: May 13, 2022, 06:35 PM(IST)

But Cannes is also about discovering fresh talent, so here are a few of the names making "le buzz" ahead of the festival's opening on May 17.

There are serious veterans and huge household names at this year's Cannes Film Festival, from Tom Cruise to Baz Luhrmann to David Cronenberg.

Austin Butler

Butler is set for stardom as he steps into the blue suede shoes of The King for Luhrmann's biopic 'Elvis', which premieres at Cannes on May 25.

The 30-year-old gained fame in a string of teen heart-throb roles on Nickelodeon and The Disney Channel before moving into movies, most notably as a member of the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

But being picked by the "Moulin Rouge!" director to play Elvis Presley -- alongside Tom Hanks as the rock'n'roller's manager Colonel Tom Parker -- should ensure he is always on everyone's mind.

(Photograph:Twitter)