Cannes 2022: Sharon Stone, Isabelle Huppert add glamour on day 6 of the festival

Updated: May 24, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST)

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival came back with full furore after a brief lull due to the pandemic and has become the talk of the town with many A-List celebrities from all across the world attending the event in their glamorous best. 

The festival has many films lined up for screening, with star jury members like Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Jasmine Trinca.

As the festival moves on to its 6th day, the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to showcasing their best outfits. Check out the latest photos.
 

US actor Sharon Stone at Cannes 2022

The 64-year old actress made a stunning entrance for the premiere of ‘Forever Young’, in a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic train. In a matter of moments, the actress doubled down on her looks by quickly removing the extra length of dress that was attached from her hips. This made the audience burst into applause.

Her dress featured a slit that showcased her toned legs and navy blue high-heels. She accessorised the look with drop earrings and a slicked-back hairdo.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

French actress Isabelle Huppert at Cannes 2022

The 69-year old French actress who is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival walked the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Forever Young’. She chose to wear a style of dress from Balenciaga which the star has made her own. The dress features a built-in style of gloves. Many believe that this look has been revived in the able hands of Isabelle.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

British model and actor Iris Law at Cannes 2022

The 21-year-old model and actress dazzled the red carpet with a braided black Dior mini set from the Fall 2022 collection, the two-piece creation consisted of a corset-style top attached to a pleated skirt. She completed her chic look with brow art on both of her eyebrows and a beached hair parted down the middle.

(Photograph:AFP)

French actress Clotilde Courau at Cannes 2022

The 53-year-old French actress set fire on the red carpet with her sleeveless and transparent long black dress. She accessorised her look with a choker and let her wavy hair down.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Mexican actress Geraldine Bazan at Cannes 2022

Mexican actress Geraldine Bazan looked stunning as she arrived for the screening of the film ‘November (Novembre)’ during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a bright red, thigh-high slit dress, with a low cut neckline. She completed the look with a side-parted back bun, red lipstick and diamond drop earrings. The French actress went for bold eye makeup. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Pakistani actor Alina Khan 

For the first time in history, a Pakistani film has made its cut to the prestigious Cannes film festival. It's a moment of joy for team ‘Joyland’ that is representing the country at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. 

Alina Khan, a transgender actress made her red carpet appearance at the Cannes in a red sari for the screening of her film ‘Joyland.’ She paired the sari with a chunky choker with matching earrings. She opted for a sleeveless blouse that had a long dori and kept her hair open.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

A guest at Cannes 2022

A guest who was invited to the screening of the film ‘Forever Young (Les Amandiers)’ at the Cannes film festival wore a dress bearing the Ukrainian flag. 

She brought an extra touch of sparkle to the red carpet as the corset featured an intricate bejewelled design. 
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Swimwear Designer Kimberly Garner at Cannes 2022

The 31-year old English model and actress showed off her glamour on the red carpet when she arrived for the screening of ‘Forever Young’ in a bold red sweeping floor-length gown with an abundant ruffle detail on the skirt. The corset of the dress featured an intricate bejewelled design with a low cut sweetheart neckline

She accessorised her outfit with a silver statement necklace and a dash of make-up.

(Photograph:AFP)

