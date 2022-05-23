Cannes 2022: Sharon Stone, Isabelle Huppert add glamour on day 6 of the festival

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival came back with full furore after a brief lull due to the pandemic and has become the talk of the town with many A-List celebrities from all across the world attending the event in their glamorous best.

The festival has many films lined up for screening, with star jury members like Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Jasmine Trinca.

As the festival moves on to its 6th day, the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to showcasing their best outfits. Check out the latest photos.

