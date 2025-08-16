/Can you really time travel through a black hole?

A black hole forms when a massive star collapses under its own gravity at the end of its life. All of its mass is crushed into a single point called a singularity, surrounded by an event horizon, the 'point of no return.' Nothing, not even light, can escape once it crosses this invisible boundary. Yet their presence can be detected by how they bend nearby light, disturb stars, and emit high-energy radiation as matter spirals towards them. Supermassive black holes, millions to billions of times the Sun’s mass, sit at the centres of galaxies, including our own Milky Way.