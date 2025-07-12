/Can you be left-handed and still fly a fighter jet?

Most fighter jet cockpits are laid out assuming that the pilot will control the throttle with their left hand and the joystick or control stick with their right. This configuration is standardised across most fighter jets, from the American F-16 and F-35 to the Russian Su-30 or India’s Tejas.

This setup mirrors the old design logic of right-hand dominance. While this works well for right-handed pilots, left-handed individuals are forced to adapt from day one of training.