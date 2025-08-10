/'Building cities on the Moon': Chinese scientists develop machine to turn lunar dust into bricks

To verify the technology’s resilience, simulated lunar bricks were delivered to China’s Tiangong space station aboard the Tianzhou 8 cargo spacecraft in November 2024. Over the next three years, astronauts will expose these samples to the harsh conditions of space, assessing their thermal durability, structural strength, and radiation shielding. The results will inform the design of future lunar structures and guide the scaling up of the system for full surface deployment.

