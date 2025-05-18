(Photograph: )

The Vessel — ARM Cuauhtémoc

The ARM Cuauhtémoc (BE01) is a three-masted barque, which serves as a sail training ship for the Mexican Navy. It was commissioned in 1982, under the name Celaya. The vessel was constructed in Bilbao, Spain, and designed by Juan José Romero de Larrañaga. It is one of four sister ships built to resemble classic 1930s designs, like Germany’s Gorch Fock and the US’s USCGC Eagle. According to Sail Training International, the vessel is roughly 90.5 meters (297 feet) long, 12 meters (39.4 feet) wide, and nearly 45 meters (147 feet) high.