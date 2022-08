Brittney Griner gives her take

Griner was detained at Moscow`s Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty but said she had neither intended to bring a banned substance to Russia nor to hurt anybody. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn`t end my life here," Griner said in court before breaking down in tears. "My parents taught me two important things: one, take ownership of your responsibilities and two, work hard for everything that you have. That`s why I pled guilty to my charges."

However, the end result hasn't gone in her favour.

