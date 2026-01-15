/BRICS vs NATO countries: Who is more powerful? Military comparison

NATO leads in budget and tech, but BRICS dominates in troops and tanks. The 2025 expansion adds Indonesia and Iran to BRICS, boosting its military mass. Here is the verified power comparison.
The expanded BRICS alliance now commands a massive active force of over 5 million troops. China and India alone contribute nearly 3.5 million soldiers, while the recent addition of Indonesia and Egypt adds substantial numbers to their ranks. In comparison, NATO’s 32 nations field approximately 3.3 million active personnel, relying heavily on professional training rather than sheer mass.
NATO holds a dominant financial lead with a collective defence spending of over $1.4 trillion in 2024-25. The United States alone accounts for roughly $935 billion of this total, which is double the combined spending of all other NATO allies. BRICS nations spend significantly less in nominal terms, estimated at around $480 billion, though their purchasing power parity (PPP) allows them to produce equipment at much lower costs.
Russia possesses the world’s largest verified stockpile of nuclear warheads, estimated at 5,580. When combined with China’s growing arsenal of 600 and India’s 172 weapons, the BRICS bloc controls over 6,350 warheads. NATO’s nuclear assets, held by the US, UK, and France, total approximately 5,560 warheads, maintaining a strategic parity where both sides ensure mutual deterrence.
In ground warfare assets, BRICS nations hold a decisive numerical advantage in 2025. China leads the world with 6,800 combat tanks, followed closely by Russia’s massive inventory of 5,750 and India’s 4,200. With Egypt’s 3,620 tanks now part of the alliance, the BRICS combined armoured fleet far exceeds NATO’s, where the US operates about 4,600 main battle tanks.
ATO retains undisputed supremacy in the skies, operating the world’s largest fleet of advanced combat aircraft. The US Air Force alone provides unmatched global reach with stealth fighters and strategic bombers that BRICS cannot yet match in total numbers. While China and Russia are rapidly modernising with fifth-generation jets, NATO’s interoperable air defence systems give it a technological edge.
The naval comparison shows a split between quality and quantity in 2025. China possesses the world’s largest navy by hull count, focusing on coastal defence and regional control with many smaller vessels. However, NATO dominates the open ocean with superior tonnage, including 11 US nuclear supercarriers and advanced UK carriers that allow it to project power anywhere on the globe.
NATO remains the technologically superior force with a cohesive command structure and deep financial pockets. Conversely, BRICS has evolved into a formidable challenger with superior manpower, raw industrial capacity, and geographic spread. The entry of nations like Iran and Indonesia has further solidified BRICS as a military heavyweight capable of challenging Western dominance in the Global South.