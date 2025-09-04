/From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, 6 bowlers to take 450-plus T20 wickets

From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top six bowlers to take 450-plus T20 wickets.
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the list of bowlers with 450-plus wickets in T20 cricket. In 490 matches, Rashid took 666 wickets at a bowling average of 18.46.
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second on the list with 631 dismissals in 582 matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.
Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list with 593 wickets in 562 matches at a bowling average of 22.12. He also holds the record for the most wickets for a single team in men's T20 cricket (210 for KKR in the IPL).
Proteas veteran Imran Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 554 scalps in 436 matches at a bowling average of 19.47. He also holds the record as the second-oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.
The former Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, is fifth on this list. In 459 T20 matches, Shakib took 503 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.79. Shakib also holds the record as the only player in T20 cricket history to achieve the double of 7,000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets.
Former West Indies all-rounder Andree Russell is sixth on the list with 493 dismissals in 569 matches. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls.