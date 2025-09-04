LOGIN
From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, 6 bowlers to take 450-plus T20 wickets

Published: Sep 04, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 16:13 IST

From Andre Russell to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top six bowlers to take 450-plus T20 wickets.

Rashid Khan - 666 wickets
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan - 666 wickets

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the list of bowlers with 450-plus wickets in T20 cricket. In 490 matches, Rashid took 666 wickets at a bowling average of 18.46.

Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second on the list with 631 dismissals in 582 matches. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and 11 four-wicket hauls.

Sunil Narine - 593 wickets
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Sunil Narine - 593 wickets

Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list with 593 wickets in 562 matches at a bowling average of 22.12. He also holds the record for the most wickets for a single team in men's T20 cricket (210 for KKR in the IPL).

Imran Tahir - 559 wickets
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Imran Tahir - 559 wickets

Proteas veteran Imran Tahir is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 554 scalps in 436 matches at a bowling average of 19.47. He also holds the record as the second-oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket history.

Shakib Al Hasan - 503 wickets
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan - 503 wickets

The former Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, is fifth on this list. In 459 T20 matches, Shakib took 503 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.79. Shakib also holds the record as the only player in T20 cricket history to achieve the double of 7,000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets.

Andre Russell - 493 wickets
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell - 493 wickets

Former West Indies all-rounder Andree Russell is sixth on the list with 493 dismissals in 569 matches. His tally also includes nine four-wicket hauls.

