/From Bondi Beach shooting to Melbourne firebombing: a look at 6 recent antisemitic attacks that shook Australia

The attack has also been interpreted as a reflection of rising antisemitism in Australia. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar wrote on X: “These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ that were realised today.” Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also remarked on the tragedy, saying, “When antisemitic hatred is tolerated and threats are downplayed, attacks become inevitable.” Australia has experienced a string of antisemitic attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, says Reuters, here is a list of all the major recent anti-sematic attacks