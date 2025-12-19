/Bondi Beach attack: Australia announces biggest gun buyback since 1996 as thousands hold ocean vigil

Thousands gathered at Bondi Beach to honour victims of a deadly terror attack that killed 15 people. Swimmers formed an ocean tribute as PM Albanese announced a major gun buyback and urged candlelight vigils one week on.
Thousands gathered in the ocean off Bondi Beach on Friday (Dec 19) in a gesture to honour those killed in last weekend’s deadly terror attack. In the mass shooting incident, 15 people were killed, while more than 40, including two police officers, were injured.
The attack took place at the iconic tourist location in Sydney, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The attack was condemned worldwide, with Israeli leaders accusing Australia of “pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism” by not acting strongly enough before the shooting.
On Friday’s gesture, swimmers and surfers paddled into a circle in the morning. “They slaughtered innocent victims, and today I’m swimming out there and being part of my community again to bring back the light,” security consultant Jason Carr told AFP. “We’re still burying bodies. But I just felt it was important.”
Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a sweeping buyback scheme to “get guns off our streets.” Following the shooting, Albanese had vowed to bring tougher gun laws.
The gunmen were identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram. The 50-year-old father involved in the shooting was licensed to hold six firearms, which the police believed were used in the attack.
“There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needed this many guns,” Albanese said. He added that Australia would pay gun owners to surrender “surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms.” The move would mark the largest gun buyback since 1996, when the country launched a crackdown after the Port Arthur shooting that killed 35 people.
Albanese also urged Australians to light candles at 6:47 pm local time on Sunday (Dec 21) to mark “exactly one week since the attack unfolded.” Meanwhile, Sydney has remained on high alert since the shooting.