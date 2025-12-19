LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Bondi Beach attack: Australia announces biggest gun buyback since 1996 as thousands hold ocean vigil

Bondi Beach attack: Australia announces biggest gun buyback since 1996 as thousands hold ocean vigil

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 14:36 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 14:36 IST

Thousands gathered at Bondi Beach to honour victims of a deadly terror attack that killed 15 people. Swimmers formed an ocean tribute as PM Albanese announced a major gun buyback and urged candlelight vigils one week on.

Thousands pay tribute to Bondi Beach victims
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Thousands pay tribute to Bondi Beach victims

Thousands gathered in the ocean off Bondi Beach on Friday (Dec 19) in a gesture to honour those killed in last weekend’s deadly terror attack. In the mass shooting incident, 15 people were killed, while more than 40, including two police officers, were injured.

World condemns Bondi Beach attack
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

World condemns Bondi Beach attack

The attack took place at the iconic tourist location in Sydney, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The attack was condemned worldwide, with Israeli leaders accusing Australia of “pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism” by not acting strongly enough before the shooting.

‘Bring back the light’
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Bring back the light’

On Friday’s gesture, swimmers and surfers paddled into a circle in the morning. “They slaughtered innocent victims, and today I’m swimming out there and being part of my community again to bring back the light,” security consultant Jason Carr told AFP. “We’re still burying bodies. But I just felt it was important.”

‘Get guns off our streets’
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Get guns off our streets’

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a sweeping buyback scheme to “get guns off our streets.” Following the shooting, Albanese had vowed to bring tougher gun laws.

Gunman had six licensed firearms
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Gunman had six licensed firearms

The gunmen were identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram. The 50-year-old father involved in the shooting was licensed to hold six firearms, which the police believed were used in the attack.

Largest gun buyback since 1996
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Largest gun buyback since 1996

“There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needed this many guns,” Albanese said. He added that Australia would pay gun owners to surrender “surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms.” The move would mark the largest gun buyback since 1996, when the country launched a crackdown after the Port Arthur shooting that killed 35 people.

Australian PM urges lighting candles to mark one week
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Australian PM urges lighting candles to mark one week

Albanese also urged Australians to light candles at 6:47 pm local time on Sunday (Dec 21) to mark “exactly one week since the attack unfolded.” Meanwhile, Sydney has remained on high alert since the shooting.

Trending Photo

'No parties, no crowds': 7 offbeat winter spots in India that stay calm even at peak season
8

'No parties, no crowds': 7 offbeat winter spots in India that stay calm even at peak season

Epstein files: Disturbing paedophilic quotes on bosoms to price tags for girls, here's what shocking new pics reveal
8

Epstein files: Disturbing paedophilic quotes on bosoms to price tags for girls, here's what shocking new pics reveal

Bondi Beach attack: Australia announces biggest gun buyback since 1996 as thousands hold ocean vigil
7

Bondi Beach attack: Australia announces biggest gun buyback since 1996 as thousands hold ocean vigil

Nuclear reactors, Golden Dome and more: How Trump wants US to win the space race
7

Nuclear reactors, Golden Dome and more: How Trump wants US to win the space race

From Korea-Khitan War to Hot Blooded: Watch these 7 Best K-Dramas and movies of Ji Seung-Hyun on Prime Video and other OTT platforms
8

From Korea-Khitan War to Hot Blooded: Watch these 7 Best K-Dramas and movies of Ji Seung-Hyun on Prime Video and other OTT platforms