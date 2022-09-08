Bolsonaro knocks Brazil’s voting system

How common is electronic voting elsewhere?

More than two dozen countries use some form of an electronic system for national elections, according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. But 80 per cent don’t, and voters in most advanced democracies cast their ballots on paper.

Unlike Brazil, most ballots cast in the United States are hand-marked and tabulated by scanners. Since 2016, US voting jurisdictions have almost completely phased out fully electronic balloting. Louisiana is now the only US state where voting machines don’t produce some type of paper record statewide.

Most voters in the US also cast a hand-marked paper ballot, which is then run through an electronic tabulator to produce results far more quickly than a hand count would do.

In the US, a 2018 report by the National Academy of Sciences urged that a voter-verified paper record exist for every ballot cast, with the originals secured in case results are challenged.

Mark Lindeman, director of Verified Voting, a nonpartisan group that tracks use of voting equipment in the US, said a lack of physical records makes it harder to fight accusations of fraud.

“The 2020 (US) election showed the value of paper ballots to check election results,” he said. “But it also showed that political leaders can attack any election result they don’t like, even before the election, and that those attacks can do harm even when the claims defy physical reality. That’s probably a larger threat to free and fair elections than any current election technology.”

Brazil’s system doesn’t produce a paper record of individual votes, though Bolsonaro has advocated for that.

