From Kartik Aryan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs support PM's '9pm 9min' appeal

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him while holding a torch, along with the post, he penned down his father's poem,''“है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब मानाहै " ... Yes the night is dark , but who did stop you from lighting a lamp ..another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!''.

(Photograph:Instagram)