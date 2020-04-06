From Kartik Aryan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs support PM's '9pm 9min' appeal

Celebrities on Sunday night turned off the lights in their houses and lit lamps and diyas in suppor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s '9pm, 9min'.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen standing in the balcony of his home, holding a candle in his hand. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minute."

(Photograph:Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Ranveer Singh, in which the couple is seen standing in the balcony while they hold a candle in their hands. Along with the picture she wrote, '9 pm, 9 minutes'.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him while holding a torch, along with the post, he penned down his father's poem,''“है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब मानाहै " ... Yes the night is dark , but who did stop you from lighting a lamp ..another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!''.

 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma lit earthen lamps in her balcony along with husband Virat Kohli  and her dog as seen in a picture shared on Instagram. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aryan also shared his photos with candles.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a photo with candles as she is seen standing on her terrace.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Rajinikanth

Sharing a picture with his wife Latha, superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, "#StayHomeStaySafe #Solidarity #Unity #IndiaFightsCoronavirus."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a family picture with lamps lightning at the temple of her house.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor shared a video of themselves while lightening the candles in their homes.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude to the frontline workers by lighting up the torch on her mobile phone. Jahnvi Kapoor also takes part, as she shared a photo of herself holding a candle.

(Photograph:Instagram)

