From Kartik Aryan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs support PM's '9pm 9min' appeal

Celebrities on Sunday night turned off the lights in their houses and lit lamps and diyas in suppor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s '9pm, 9min'.
Akshay Kumar shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen standing in the balcony of his home, holding a candle in his hand. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minute."
(Photograph:Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of him while holding a torch, along with the post, he penned down his father's poem,''“है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना कब मानाहै " ... Yes the night is dark , but who did stop you from lighting a lamp ..another epic poem of my Father .. and how visionary it has proven tonight .. for the #9PM9minute call ..Will put up the entire poem by tomorrow .. on video !!''.
(Photograph:Instagram)