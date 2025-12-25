/Boeing’s MQ-25 Stingray: 6 key features of the US Navy’s first operational carrier-based drone

The MQ‑25 Stingray represents a significant change in naval aviation. Built by Boeing and powered by a Rolls‑Royce engine, it is set to become the United States Navy’s first operational carrier‑based unmanned aerial vehicle. Unlike past drones designed for surveillance or strike roles, the MQ‑25’s primary mission is to refuel manned aircraft at sea, enhancing the reach and effectiveness of carrier air wings by relieving fighters of tanker duties. The initial flight test of the first MQ-25A Stingray aircraft carrier-based tanker aircraft has been postponed to early 2026.