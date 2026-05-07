/Blue Moon is rare, but actually more common than you think - Traditional vs modern meanings

Seasonal Blue Moons occur because there are 235 full moons but only 76 seasons. They also occur roughly seven times every 19 years, and the period is known as the Metonic cycle. Here is a list of upcoming Seasonal Blue Moons -

May 20, 2027

August 24, 2029

August 21, 2032

May 22, 2035

May 18, 2038

August 22, 2040

August 20, 2043