/Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances Of Sobhita Dhulipala - Made in Heaven to The Night Manager

Published: May 30, 2025, 21:07 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 21:07 IST
On Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday, let's take a look at her most unforgettable roles that prove she's a force to reckon with.
On Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday, let’s take a look at some of Sobhita’s performances that have carved a unique space for her in Indian cinema and OTT with roles that are bold, layered, and magnetic. Here are five of her standout performances that truly define her as an artist to watch:
Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven
This is the role that catapulted her into stardom. As the ambitious, complex, and emotionally vulnerable Tara, Sobhita brought grace and grit in equal measure. Whether it's navigating toxic love or social hypocrisy, she made every moment feel real and unforgettable.
Sitaara in Love Sitaara
In this visually rich film, Sobhita plays the role of a young and dynamic girl, Sitara, who is stuck between the complexities of life as she's set to get married to the love of her life with a big secret. Her performance is dreamy, enigmatic, and deeply emotive - another testament to her ability to command the screen even in a brief format.
Simmy in Raman Raghav 2.0
Her debut in Anurag Kashyap's gritty psychological thriller might have been brief, but Sobhita brought a raw, unpredictable energy to the screen. Her role was dark, intense, and a strong precursor of the powerful choices she'd go on to make.
Sita in Monkey Man
In Dev Patel’s action-packed directorial debut, Sobhita shines as Sita—a fierce, resilient character who’s as much heart as she is fire. Her presence added both gravitas and vulnerability to the film's emotional core.
Kaveri in The Night Manager
In the Indian adaptation of the spy thriller, Sobhita plays the glamorous yet guarded Kaveri with elegance and subtle power. Her chemistry with co-stars and the restraint in her performance earned widespread acclaim.