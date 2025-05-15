Live TV
Photos
Beyond the Music: 10 BTS quotes that exemplify true friendship
Written By
Wion Web Desk
Published:
May 15, 2025, 09:33 IST
| Updated:
Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
BTS often shares messages about self-love and resilience, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's true self and overcoming personal challenges with determination. Entertainment | Photos
Kim Taehyung (V)
"Friendship means sharing both the good and the bad times. It’s about growing together and supporting each other no matter what." - V.
Jeon Jung-kook
"Friendship is like a good song; it’s always there for you, no matter how many times you listen to it." - Jungkook.
Park Jimin
"True friends are those who believe in you even when you don't believe in yourself. They lift you when you're down and celebrate with you when you're up." - Jimin.
Min Yoongi ( Suga, Agust D)
"True friendship isn’t about being inseparable; it’s about being separated and nothing changing. It’s understanding and unconditional support." - Suga.
Kim Seok Jin
"Having friends is like having a home wherever you go. They’re your family, chosen by your heart." - Jin.
Kim Namjoon ( RM)
"Friendship is an unspoken promise to stand by each other, through every joy and every struggle. It’s about creating memories and sharing life’s journey." - RM.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
“Friendship is a dance of trust and love. It’s about being in sync with each other’s hearts and minds, even when the world seems out of tune." - J-hope.
Park Jimin
"The essence of friendship is not in grand gestures, but in the small acts of kindness and the way you make each other feel valued." - Jimin.
Jeon Jung-kook
"Friendship is like a garden that needs care and attention. It flourishes with time and effort, growing into something beautiful and strong." - Jungkook.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
"Friendship is about embracing each other’s flaws and celebrating each other’s strengths. It’s about being yourself and allowing others to do the same." - Jhope.
