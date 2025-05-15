LOGIN

Beyond the Music: 10 BTS quotes that exemplify true friendship

Wion Web Desk
Written By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 15, 2025, 09:33 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
BTS often shares messages about self-love and resilience, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's true self and overcoming personal challenges with determination. Entertainment | Photos
Kim Taehyung (V)
1 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Taehyung (V)

"Friendship means sharing both the good and the bad times. It’s about growing together and supporting each other no matter what." - V.
Jeon Jung-kook
2 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jeon Jung-kook

"Friendship is like a good song; it’s always there for you, no matter how many times you listen to it." - Jungkook.
Park Jimin
3 / 20
(Photograph:)

Park Jimin

"True friends are those who believe in you even when you don't believe in yourself. They lift you when you're down and celebrate with you when you're up." - Jimin.
Min Yoongi ( Suga, Agust D)
4 / 20
(Photograph:)

Min Yoongi ( Suga, Agust D)

"True friendship isn’t about being inseparable; it’s about being separated and nothing changing. It’s understanding and unconditional support." - Suga.
Kim Seok Jin
5 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Seok Jin

"Having friends is like having a home wherever you go. They’re your family, chosen by your heart." - Jin.
Kim Namjoon ( RM)
6 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Namjoon ( RM)

"Friendship is an unspoken promise to stand by each other, through every joy and every struggle. It’s about creating memories and sharing life’s journey." - RM.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
7 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)

“Friendship is a dance of trust and love. It’s about being in sync with each other’s hearts and minds, even when the world seems out of tune." - J-hope.
Park Jimin
8 / 20
(Photograph:)

Park Jimin

"The essence of friendship is not in grand gestures, but in the small acts of kindness and the way you make each other feel valued." - Jimin.
Jeon Jung-kook
9 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jeon Jung-kook

"Friendship is like a garden that needs care and attention. It flourishes with time and effort, growing into something beautiful and strong." - Jungkook.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
10 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)

"Friendship is about embracing each other’s flaws and celebrating each other’s strengths. It’s about being yourself and allowing others to do the same." - Jhope.
Kim Taehyung (V)
11 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Taehyung (V)

"Friendship means sharing both the good and the bad times. It’s about growing together and supporting each other no matter what." - V.
Jeon Jung-kook
12 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jeon Jung-kook

"Friendship is like a good song; it’s always there for you, no matter how many times you listen to it." - Jungkook.
Park Jimin
13 / 20
(Photograph:)

Park Jimin

"True friends are those who believe in you even when you don't believe in yourself. They lift you when you're down and celebrate with you when you're up." - Jimin.
Min Yoongi ( Suga, Agust D)
14 / 20
(Photograph:)

Min Yoongi ( Suga, Agust D)

"True friendship isn’t about being inseparable; it’s about being separated and nothing changing. It’s understanding and unconditional support." - Suga.
Kim Seok Jin
15 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Seok Jin

"Having friends is like having a home wherever you go. They’re your family, chosen by your heart." - Jin.
Kim Namjoon ( RM)
16 / 20
(Photograph:)

Kim Namjoon ( RM)

"Friendship is an unspoken promise to stand by each other, through every joy and every struggle. It’s about creating memories and sharing life’s journey." - RM.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
17 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)

“Friendship is a dance of trust and love. It’s about being in sync with each other’s hearts and minds, even when the world seems out of tune." - J-hope.
Park Jimin
18 / 20
(Photograph:)

Park Jimin

"The essence of friendship is not in grand gestures, but in the small acts of kindness and the way you make each other feel valued." - Jimin.
Jeon Jung-kook
19 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jeon Jung-kook

"Friendship is like a garden that needs care and attention. It flourishes with time and effort, growing into something beautiful and strong." - Jungkook.
Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)
20 / 20
(Photograph:)

Jung Ho-seok ( J- hope)

"Friendship is about embracing each other’s flaws and celebrating each other’s strengths. It’s about being yourself and allowing others to do the same." - Jhope.