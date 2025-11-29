The S-400 Triumf is often described as a long-reach, multi-role air-defence system. That reputation prompts a natural question: can the same sensors that spot aircraft and cruise missiles also detect and track objects in space, satellites, debris or re-entry vehicles beyond 30 km altitude? The short answer is: the S-400 has meaningful high-altitude detection and ballistic-tracking capability, but it is not a dedicated space-surveillance system. Knowing where its strengths and limits lie matters for planners who must integrate air, missile and space domains.