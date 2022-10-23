Best rangoli design ideas for Diwali 2022

Even though Diwali is called the festival of lights, colours play a huge role during this auspicious occasion. To celebrate the victory of good over evil and Lord Rama's triumphant return to his home in Ayodhya, people decorate their houses with diyas, candles, flowers, and other artificial decor items. But, rangolis, also known as Alpana, Aripoma, or Kolam, are the most important part of decorations for this festival.

Rangoli design is made at the entrance of the house, not just to welcome the guests, but also to welcome Goddess Lakshmi herself. It is usually made using coloured chalk, rice powder, flowers and crushed limestone.

Check out some amazing rangoli designs for Diwali below!