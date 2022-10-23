Best rangoli design ideas for Diwali 2022

Oct 23, 2022

Even though Diwali is called the festival of lights, colours play a huge role during this auspicious occasion. To celebrate the victory of good over evil and Lord Rama's triumphant return to his home in Ayodhya, people decorate their houses with diyas, candles, flowers, and other artificial decor items. But, rangolis, also known as Alpana, Aripoma, or Kolam, are the most important part of decorations for this festival.

Rangoli design is made at the entrance of the house, not just to welcome the guests, but also to welcome Goddess Lakshmi herself. It is usually made using coloured chalk, rice powder, flowers and crushed limestone.

Check out some amazing rangoli designs for Diwali below!

Rangoli with lamps

Make a circular rangoli with white and yellow coloured sand and decorate it with some lamps or candles. Add some green tones to the rangoli to bring out the design. In the centre, add some flowers or a huge diya to complete the design.

Corner L-shape rangoli design

To decorate the corners of your room, make a L-shaped rangoli design with bright colours. Use a bottle with a nozzle to create this design with blue, red. yellow, green and white coloured sand. You can also use a paper cone instead of a bottle to add details to the rangoli.

Floral pattern

To create this design on the floor, first create an outline of the rangoli with a chalk. Then take 3-4 paper sheets and make cones with an open end. Staple the sides so that the powder doesn't fall off. Fill the cones with different colours and start pouring rangoli powder in small shapes like lines, dots, circles along the chalk lines.

Peacock design

Get a stencil from the market if you want to quickly create intricate designs for Diwali. You can also use different sizes of caps and bangles as stencils and draw along them. Add dots, arcs, lines and circles in different colours to create different shapes.

Happy Diwali design

If you want to create something simple and in less time, opt for this design. With white colour, write 'Happy Diwali' in the middle and use diyas on the sides to add the oomph factor to your rangoli.

