Best and worst red carpet looks from American Music Awards 2022

For this year's American Music Awards, several stars from the music industry dished out the best of their fashion wardrobes and made heads turn on the AMAs' red carpet. While some looks exceeded everyone's expectations and got etched in the history of red-carpet fashion, a few left fans and critics disappointed. Here's a quick rundown of the best and worst outfits of the night!

Machine Gun Kelly

Wearing a dangerous-looking violet Dolce & Gabbana suit, Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the award ceremony and left everyone confused. His outfit was completely covered in metal spikes, giving off voodoo doll vibes. The singer got brutally trolled for this look on social media and many compared him to a sea urchin.

Bebe Rexha

The 'Say My Name' singer opted for a monochromatic look for the award ceremony, which didn't look flattering on her toned body. Her red tulle gown featuring wide shoulders and an outrageous balloon skirt was paired with sharp red thigh-high patent leather boots. What took the look down was its asymmetrical draped bubble hem that simply didn't complement the bodice.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras failed to leave a mark on the red carpet with her head-to-toe denim red carpet moment. From the outfit's fit to its colour, everything was off about this look and it didn't look flattering on the singer.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland channelled her inner jungle queen as she walked down the red carpet at AMAs 2022. Looking every bit stunning in a leopard print dress by Nicolas Jebran and extra-long black gloves, the fashionista shelled major style goals. She completed her look with stiletto-style heels by Valentino and a bob hair cut.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, who won a total of six AMAs on Sunday night, arrived at the ceremony in Los Angeles donning a glittering golden jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and an open back. The crystal-covered outfit by The Blonds was complemented by the Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe stilettos, cross-shaped Cathy Waterman earrings, Anita Ko ear cuffs and bracelets. Critics and fashion aficionados loved her look and appreciated the singer for her goddess glam.

Becky G

One of the best-dressed divas of the night was undoubtedly Becky G, who proved once again that an all-black look never goes out of fashion. Styled by Morgan Pinney, the singer wore a black velvet Monsoori minidress which featured a silky sweeping train and wide flared shoulder accent. She completed the look with matching pumps and soft glam makeup.

