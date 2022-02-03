Beijing Winter Olympics: Jackie Chan, Wu Jingyu star in 3-day torch relay for mega event

Beijing Winter Olympics: The torch relay commenced on February 02. During the three-day relay, the torch is being carried through the three Olympics zones amid the presence of some big names:

Former speed skater Luo Zhihuan

The torch relay event, in Beijing, has been shortened due to the COVID-19 crisis. This year's edition's torch rally kicked off with China's Luo Zhihuan running the first leg at the Olympic Forest Park. For the unversed, Zhihuan is the country's first-ever internationally competitive speed skater.

The torch is being carried through the three Olympics zones, starting from downtown Beijing. According to the Chinese media, as many as around 1,200 torchbearers are carrying the flame for the Winter Olympics.

(Photograph:AFP)