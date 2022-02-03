Beijing Winter Olympics: Jackie Chan, Wu Jingyu star in 3-day torch relay for mega event

The torch relay event, in Beijing, has been shortened due to the COVID-19 crisis. This year's edition's torch rally kicked off with China's Luo Zhihuan running the first leg at the Olympic Forest Park. For the unversed, Zhihuan is the country's first-ever internationally competitive speed skater.
The torch is being carried through the three Olympics zones, starting from downtown Beijing. According to the Chinese media, as many as around 1,200 torchbearers are carrying the flame for the Winter Olympics.
Champion starts off proceedings in Beijing
Luo Zhihuan (L), China's first world speed skating champion, passes the Olympic flame during the Olympic Torch launch ceremony at Olympic Forest Park on the first day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 2 (Wednesday).
China's Taekwondo Olympic Champion Wu Jingyu
China's Taekwondo Olympic Champion Wu Jingyu made her presence felt as she was part of the torch relay for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
For the unversed, she has won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics in the – 49 kg category. In addition, she has won several medals at the world championships and Asian Games.
Beijing Winter Olympics: Torchbearers pose for a click
The torchbearers posed for a picture at the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on Thursday (February 3).
Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan in attendance
Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan was also part of the torch relay held at the Badaling Great Wall in China. His presence surely made heads turn as the veteran was one of the biggest names in attendance.
Jackie Chan makes heads turn
The 67-year-old Chan also received the 2022 Winter Olympic torch as a souvenir after participating in the relay at the Badaling Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, China.
Day 2 of the torch-rally event in Beijing
Torch bearers held the Olympic Torch and waved to the limited people at Forlong Snow Park on the second day of the torch relay in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province on February 3.
The wait is finally over as the onus now shifts to the official commencement of Beijing Winter Games.
Action now moves to the official commencement of Beijing Games
The Olympic staff carried the Olympic flame at Forlong Snow Park on the second day of the torch relay in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province on Thursday.
Talking about the fortnight-long Beijing Games, it will see a record 109 events over 15 disciplines, spanning across seven sports, with around 2600-plus athletes fighting hard and competing for top laurels.