Barca's shocking defeat in El Clasico to Ruhr clash: Results of weekend matches!
Unstoppable Lewandowski, Barca's Camp Nou loss and more!
Checkout the main highlights of these matches:
Bayern Munich's dominance continues
Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, as the defending champions thumped hapless Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday.
In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the prolific Poland forward struck twice in the first half hour and added a third after halftime before substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala completed the rout.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Manchester United escape Chelsea scare!
Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.
United, who had lost their opening two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th place while Chelsea are in sixth on nine points from six games.
Given both teams' defensive troubles of late -- United's last outing at Old Trafford was a 6-1 thrashing from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's previous Premier League game ended in a 3-3 draw with Southampton -- it was perhaps understandable that both managers took a cautious approach.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Ruhr valley derby
Borussia Dortmund cantered to a 3-0 win over Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to pile on the misery for their neighbours who have now gone 21 Bundesliga games without a win.
Schalke, one off the bottom of the table, managed to keep Dortmund at bay for 55 minutes until Manuel Akanji broke their resistance.
Erling Haaland, with his fifth league goal of the season, then added a second and Mats Hummels completed the scoring.
The win was a relief for Dortmund after their 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday and lifted them to third in the table with 12 points, behind Bayern Munich in second on goal difference.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The El Clasico!
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.
Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the 'Clasico' fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a VAR review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner.
The win is a huge boost for Zinedine Zidane's side, who went into the match reeling from back-to-back home defeats to promoted Cadiz and a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk.
"This win gives us three points but it also gives us confidence after a difficult week for us," said keeper Thibaut Courtois.
"People were doubting us but we didn't doubt ourselves, we were always with the manager. When you wear this badge you have to give everything in the 90 minutes, and we really put in a big effort today and deserved to get the win."
(Photograph:Reuters)
PSG bounce back to winning ways
Moise Kean scored his first goals for Paris St Germain as the French champions recovered from their Champions League defeat by Manchester United to move top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 4-0 home victory against lowly Dijon on Saturday.
Italy forward Kean, who joined the capital side on loan from Everton during the close season, found the back of the net in the first half and Kylian Mbappe came off the bench also to score a double to put PSG on 18 points from eight games.
Dijon, who last year won at the Parc des Princes, were never close this time as they stayed bottom of the table on two points.