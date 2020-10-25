Barca's shocking defeat in El Clasico to Ruhr clash: Results of weekend matches!

The El Clasico!

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.

Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the 'Clasico' fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a VAR review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner.

The win is a huge boost for Zinedine Zidane's side, who went into the match reeling from back-to-back home defeats to promoted Cadiz and a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk.

"This win gives us three points but it also gives us confidence after a difficult week for us," said keeper Thibaut Courtois.

"People were doubting us but we didn't doubt ourselves, we were always with the manager. When you wear this badge you have to give everything in the 90 minutes, and we really put in a big effort today and deserved to get the win."

(Photograph:Reuters)