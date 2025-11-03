/Baba Vanga predicted shocking shift in gold prices for 2026...besides alien contact

Baba Vanga foresaw an economic crunch for 2026, which could lead to gold prices increasing further. There could be a 'cash crush' in the new year, making gold a desirable investment item.
Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is said to have predicted a major "cash crush" for 2026, leading to a staggering rise in gold prices. The blind psychic is said to have prophesied that gold prices will skyrocket next year because of a major economic problem. Gold prices in India have soared to record highs, touching Rs 1.23 lakh per 10 grams.
Amid rising inflation and global economic uncertainty, gold is once again grabbing the limelight for being a safe investment. Despite the rising prices, people are scurrying to buy more gold. Volatility in international markets is pushing investors towards the metal. Besides, recession fears are still looming, making gold a desirable investment.
This high interest in gold has led to a Baba Vanga prophecy gaining attention. According to reports, the mystic had a vision of a global financial crisis or a "cash crush" in 2026. This would make regular investments unsafe, making gold a more desirable option. The increase in demand has led to a 25 to 40 per cent surge in gold prices.
If Baba Vanga's prediction comes true, then gold prices in India could touch Rs 1.62 lakh to Rs 1.82 lakh per 10 grams, a record for the yellow metal. However, her prophecies do not have a clear written record and people merely interpret her predictions.
So, should you go by Baba Vanga's prophecy and safeguard your money by investing in gold? While gold remains a profitable avenue for investments, one must go by market trends and check data to ensure a balanced investment.
Physical gold remains a popular choice when it comes to investing. The wedding season is also beginning, which means purchases will continue to rise. Gold ETFs and Digital gold also remain popular investment options and should continue to offer desired returns.
Baba Vanga also made a few more predictions for the year 2026. According to the mystic, a war will position the Russian President
Putin as a world leader. It will start in the east and spread to the West. It will reportedly destroy the West, making Putin a powerful figure and the "lord of the world".
Her followers state that she also predicted alien contact during a major sporting event in 2026. She is said to have had visions of a large spacecraft that will arrive on Earth in November 2026. This, she said, would be the first official contact between Earthlings and aliens. However, this prophecy seems to be far-fetched.