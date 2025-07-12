LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /B-21 Raider: Can America’s new stealth bomber outsmart Russia’s S-500 defences?

B-21 Raider: Can America’s new stealth bomber outsmart Russia’s S-500 defences?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 02:17 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 02:17 IST

The B-21 Raider is America’s newest stealth bomber, built to evade detection. Russia’s S-500 prometheus claims it can spot such stealth threats. Both are advanced. Russia’s S-500 air defence experts says it can spot planes like that. Who will win? 

B-21 Raider vs Russia’s S-500 – The New Arms Race
1 / 6
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

B-21 Raider vs Russia’s S-500 – The New Arms Race

America’s B-21 Raider is the world’s newest stealth bomber, of the US Air Force; each unit will cost around $750 million. Russia’s S-500 air defence system claims it can spot and shoot down stealth aircraft.

What Makes the B-21 Raider Special?
2 / 6
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What Makes the B-21 Raider Special?

The B-21 Raider is built for stealth. It uses new materials, hidden engines, and a flying wing shape to avoid radar. Its design is even more advanced than the B-2 Spirit, with a smaller radar cross-section and all-angle low observability.

Nuclear and Conventional Strike Power
3 / 6
(Photograph: U.S. Air Force)

Nuclear and Conventional Strike Power

The B-21 can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons. Reports say it holds up to 13 tonnes of bombs, including B61 and B83 nuclear bombs, as well as precision-guided missiles. Its range is about 12,000 km, allowing it to strike targets worldwide.

S-500 Prometheus
4 / 6
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

S-500 Prometheus

Russia’s S-500 Prometheus is a new air defence system with a range of 600 kilometres for ballistic targets and up to 400 kilometres for airborne targets. It uses advanced radar to detect stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles, and even satellites. Russian media claim it can track and target the latest US bombers and fighters.

Can the S-500 Detect the B-21 Raider?
5 / 6
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Can the S-500 Detect the B-21 Raider?

The S-500 uses multiple radar bands and fast computers to find stealth aircraft. Russian experts say it can spot targets that older systems miss. However, US sources argue the B-21’s stealth is designed to defeat S-500, and more like these new radars.

Pentagon and Russian Analysts Weigh In
6 / 6
(Photograph: U.S. Air Force)

Pentagon and Russian Analysts Weigh In

Pentagon officials say the B-21’s stealth and electronic warfare tools give it a good chance to slip past the S-500. Russian analysts counter that the S-500 is made to counter any bomber; however, they admit real combat is the only true test.

Trending Photo

B-21 Raider: Can America’s new stealth bomber outsmart Russia’s S-500 defences?
6

B-21 Raider: Can America’s new stealth bomber outsmart Russia’s S-500 defences?

Do fighter jets have toilets? Here’s how pilots manage hunger and hygiene in the sky
7

Do fighter jets have toilets? Here’s how pilots manage hunger and hygiene in the sky

From Minuteman III to R-36M: Top 5 most powerful long-range ballistic missiles in the world
5

From Minuteman III to R-36M: Top 5 most powerful long-range ballistic missiles in the world

Before Special Ops 2 releases, watch Kay Kay Menon's 7 best movies on JioHotstar, Netflix and more
8

Before Special Ops 2 releases, watch Kay Kay Menon's 7 best movies on JioHotstar, Netflix and more

What are aviator sunglasses, and why are they important for flying fighter jets?
7

What are aviator sunglasses, and why are they important for flying fighter jets?