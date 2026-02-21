/Austria’s $24 million plan to ‘neutralise’ Hitler’s birth home triggers debate – Here’s how

Austria is spending $24 million to turn Adolf Hitler’s birth home in Braunau am Inn into a police station, aiming to “neutralise” it. The move has sparked debate over memory, symbolism and Holocaust responsibility.
Braunau am Inn, the house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889, is now being turned into a police station. The conversion of the historic building has sparked a debate over memory, responsibility and symbolism.
The property was taken over by the Austrian government in 2016 from its private owner to “neutralise” the site after a law was passed. The country, which was annexed by Hitler’s Germany in 1938, has often been criticised for not acknowledging its responsibility in the Holocaust. The cost of the rebuild is $24 million.
While some back the move, others describe it as a “double-edged sword”, suggesting the building could have served a more educational or reflective purpose.
Members of the Mauthausen Committee Austria, which represents Holocaust victims, argue that a police station is symbolic of state authority, not reflection. Instead, an earlier idea to turn the house into a peace or dialogue centre addressing Austria’s Nazi past had “received a lot of support.”
As a reminder of Holocaust victims and Austria’s past, a memorial stone placed in front of the house reads: “For Peace, Freedom and Democracy. Never Again Fascism. Millions of Dead Warn.” Some 65,000 Austrian Jews were killed, while 130,000 others were forced into exile during Nazi rule.
The debate over the house comes as the far-right Freedom Party, founded by former Nazis, gains support, intensifying scrutiny over how Austria handles Nazi-linked sites. Last year, two streets in Braunau am Inn commemorating the Nazis were renamed after years of objection from activists.
Police are expected to move into the building during “the second quarter of 2026”. Whether a practical solution or a missed opportunity, Hitler’s birthplace remains a deeply emotional landmark in Austria’s ongoing reckoning with history.