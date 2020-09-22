Australia rescues 25 whales in one of its worst beaching events

Rescuers save lives

Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes, to slings and then guide the animals as boats dragged them out to deeper water.

"We settled on a method where we get a sling placed under the whale, that's attached to a boat (and) we also have crew in the water," said Nic Deka, a regional manager of Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service, at a news conference.

(Photograph:Reuters)