August 26 in history: Egypt becoming a sovereign state, beginning of Chechen War and more

From Egypt becoming a sovereign state to the beginning of the Chechen War, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1843

American inventor Charles Thurber patents a typewriter.

(Photograph:WION)

1907

Harry Houdini escapes underwater chains in 57 seconds at US's Aquatic Park.

(Photograph:WION)

1936

Anglo-Egyptian Treaty establishing Egypt as a sovereign state is signed

(Photograph:WION)

1955

First color telecast of a tennis match; Davis Cup between Australia and the United States.

(Photograph:WION)

1999

Second Chechen War between Russian Federation and Chechen Republic of Ichkeria begins.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App