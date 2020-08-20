August 20 in history: Brahmo Samaj's first session, end of Iran-Iraq war and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first session of Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Brahmo Samaj to the end of the Iran-Iraq war, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.
First Session of Ram Mohan Roy’s Brahmo Samaj is held in Kolkata
(Photograph:WION)
Belka and Strelka become first living beings to return alive from space
Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia in response to Prague Spring
NASA's Viking 1 becomes first space probe to successfully land on Mars
The Iran-Iraq War comes to an end after 7 years