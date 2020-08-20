August 20 in history: Brahmo Samaj's first session, end of Iran-Iraq war and more

From the first session of Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Brahmo Samaj to the end of the Iran-Iraq war, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.

1828

First Session of Ram Mohan Roy’s Brahmo Samaj is held in Kolkata

(Photograph:WION)

1960

Belka and Strelka become first living beings to return alive from space

(Photograph:WION)

1968

Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia in response to Prague Spring

(Photograph:WION)

1975

NASA's Viking 1 becomes first space probe to successfully land on Mars

(Photograph:WION)

1988

The Iran-Iraq War comes to an end after 7 years

(Photograph:WION)