August 19 in history: Beginning of the only Olympic cricket match, Hitler becomes 'Führer' and more

From the beginning of the only Olympic cricket match to the launch of the world’s first geostationary communication satellite, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1757

First rupee coin of East India Company is minted in Kolkata.

(Photograph:WION)

1900

 The only Olympic cricket match begins in Paris.

(Photograph:WION)

1934

 90 per cent of voters approve referendum, make Hitler “Führer und Reichskanzler”.

(Photograph:WION)

1964

 World’s first geostationary communication satellite 'Syncom 3' is launched.

(Photograph:WION)

1991

 Mikhail Gorbachev is briefly ousted in a coup by communist hard-liners.

(Photograph:WION)