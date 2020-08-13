August 13 in history: First woman to join US Marine Corps, Michael Phelps makes world record and more

From the first woman to join US Marine Corps to Michael Phelps' world record at Beijing Olympics, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1889

William Gray patents coin-operated telephone.

1918

Opha May Johnson becomes first woman to join US Marine Corps.

1954

Pakistan's National Anthem 'Qaumi Tarana' is broadcast for first time.

2008

Michael Phelps wins 3 gold medals, all in world record time at Beijing Olympics.

2017

More than 60 children die at Gorakhpur Hospital, India, due to oxygen shortage.

