August 12 in history: Independent India wins its first Olympic gold medal and more

From independent India's first Olympic gold medal to the massacre of 3000 refugees at a Palestinian refugee camp, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1948

Independent India wins its first Olympic gold medal in Field Hockey.

(Photograph:WION)

1961

Decree for construction of Berlin Wall is passed in East Germany.

(Photograph:WION)

1976

About 3000 refugees are massacred at a Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut.

(Photograph:WION)

1985

2nd worst air disaster: Japan Airlines plane crashes in Ueno, kills 520.

(Photograph:WION)

1990

Sue Hendrickson finds most complete skeletons of T. Rex known to science in US.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App