August 12 in history: Independent India wins its first Olympic gold medal and more

From independent India's first Olympic gold medal to the massacre of 3000 refugees at a Palestinian refugee camp, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Independent India wins its first Olympic gold medal in Field Hockey.
(Photograph:WION)
Decree for construction of Berlin Wall is passed in East Germany.
About 3000 refugees are massacred at a Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut.
2nd worst air disaster: Japan Airlines plane crashes in Ueno, kills 520.
Sue Hendrickson finds most complete skeletons of T. Rex known to science in US.