Aug 8 in history: Wilbur Wright makes world's 1st public flight in France and more

From US President Nixon announcing his resignation over the Watergate scandal to Lobsang Sangay becoming the 1st non-monk prime minister of Tibet, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1908

Wilbur Wright makes world's 1st public flight in France

(Photograph:WION)

1967

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is founded in Bangkok

(Photograph:WION)

1974

US President Nixon announces his resignation over the Watergate scandal

(Photograph:WION)

1988

Student protests in Burma begins the 8888 Uprising

(Photograph:WION)

2011

Lobsang Sangay becomes the 1st non-monk prime minister of Tibet

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App