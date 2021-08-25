Aug 25 in history: Galileo demonstrates his first telescope in Venice and more

From Paris being liberated after more than 4 years of Nazi occupation during WWII to NASA’s Voyager 1 becoming first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1609

Galileo demonstrates his first telescope in Venice

1917

7 Indians serving in British Indian Army are granted King’s Commission

1944

WWII: Paris is liberated after more than 4 years of Nazi occupation
 

1973

World's first CT scan is carried out in the US

2012

NASA’s Voyager 1 becomes first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space

