Aug 24 in history: British troops burn down the White House & Capitol and more

From the establishing of the inter-governmental military alliance NATO to Mikhail Gorbachev resigning as head of the USSR Communist Party, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
British troops burn down the White House & Capitol in Washington DC
(Photograph:WION)
Waffle Iron by Cornelius Swartwout is patented in the US
The inter-governmental military alliance NATO is established
Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of the USSR Communist Party
International Astronomical Union reclassifies status of Pluto to “dwarf planet"