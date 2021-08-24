Aug 24 in history: British troops burn down the White House & Capitol and more

From the establishing of the inter-governmental military alliance NATO to Mikhail Gorbachev resigning as head of the USSR Communist Party, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1814

British troops burn down the White House & Capitol in Washington DC

1869

Waffle Iron by Cornelius Swartwout is patented in the US

1949

The inter-governmental military alliance NATO is established

1991

Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of the USSR Communist Party

2006

International Astronomical Union reclassifies status of Pluto to “dwarf planet"
 

