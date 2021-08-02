Aug 2 in history: British East India Company rule ends and more

From Einstein requesting US President to create atomic weapons programme to Iraq invading Kuwait, eventually triggering the Gulf War, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
British East India Company rule ends with passing of the Government of India Act
(Photograph:WION)
Tower Subway, the world's first underground tube railway, opens in London
Einstein requests US President to create atomic weapons programme
Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually triggering the Gulf War
Two trains collide at Gaisal, West Bengal, claims 285 lives