Aug 2 in history: British East India Company rule ends and more

1858

British East India Company rule ends with passing of the Government of India Act

1870

Tower Subway, the world's first underground tube railway, opens in London

1939

Einstein requests US President to create atomic weapons programme

1990

Iraq invades Kuwait, eventually triggering the Gulf War

1999

Two trains collide at Gaisal, West Bengal, claims 285 lives

