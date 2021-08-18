Aug 18 in history: French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium and more

From Australia & New Zealand deciding to withdraw their troops from Vietnam to Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf resigning under threat of impeachment, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1868

French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium

1920

The 19th Amendment guaranteeing women's suffrage is ratified in the US

1964

South Africa is banned from Olympic Games due to its racist policies

1971

Australia & New Zealand decide to withdraw their troops from Vietnam

2008

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf resigns under threat of impeachment

