Aug 18 in history: French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium and more

From Australia & New Zealand deciding to withdraw their troops from Vietnam to Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf resigning under threat of impeachment, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium
(Photograph:WION)
The 19th Amendment guaranteeing women's suffrage is ratified in the US
South Africa is banned from Olympic Games due to its racist policies
Australia & New Zealand decide to withdraw their troops from Vietnam
Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf resigns under threat of impeachment