Aug 16 in history: French India territories are officially handed over to New Delhi and more

1858

First Transatlantic Telegraph is sent by Queen Victoria to US President Buchanan

1954

First issue of Sports Illustrated hits the newsstands

1962

French India territories are officially handed over to New Delhi

1995

Voters in Bermuda reject independence from Great Britain

2012

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is granted political asylum by Ecuador

