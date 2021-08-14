Aug 14 in history: India is partitioned & Pakistan gains independence and more

1880

Construction of Cologne Cathedral, Germany, is completed after 632 years

1893

France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration

1935

Social Security Act is signed into law in the United States

1947

India is partitioned & Pakistan gains independence ending the British rule

2006

61 girls are killed in an air bombing by Sri Lankan Air Force in Mullaitivu

