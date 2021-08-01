Aug 1 in history: Germany declares war on Russia at the opening of World War I and more

From Adolf Hitler presiding over the Olympic games in Berlin to fire breaking out in a supermarket fire in Asunción, Paraguay, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1914

Germany declares war on Russia at the opening of World War I

1936

Adolf Hitler presides over the Olympic games in Berlin, sparks controversy

1966

Ex-Marine fires down from a clock tower at University of Texas, Austin, kills 14

1981

The channel Music Television, popularly known as MTV, is launched in US

2004

Fire breaks out in a supermarket fire in Asunción, Paraguay, kills 396

